Equity Residential see year FFO at least matching consensus

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) adjusts its full year guidance for normalized FFO per share to $3.46-$3.48 from its previous range of $3.43-$3.49.

Compares with average analyst estimate of $3.46.

Sees Q4 normalized FFO per share of 87 cents-89 cents vs. consensus estimate of 90 cents.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of 91 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 89 cents and increased from 83 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-store revenue growth of 3.4% with physical occupancy of 96.5%.

Q3 same-store net operating income rose 3.3%.

Conference call on Oct. 23 at 11:00 AM ET.

