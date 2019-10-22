Macrogenics' margetuximab shows survival benefit in late-stage breast cancer study

A second pre-planned interim overall survival (OS) analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial, SOPHIA, evaluating MacroGenics' (NASDAQ:MGNX) margetuximab, an HER2-targeting monoclonal antibody, plus chemo compared to Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) plus chemo in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer showed a median increase of 1.8 months (21.6 months vs. 19.8 months).

The final pre-specified OS analysis should happen in 2020 after 385 events (deaths) have occurred.

On the safety front, the rate of serious/life-threatening treatment-related adverse events was 55% in the margetuximab arm compared to 53% in the trastuzumab arm.

Detailed results from the second OS analysis will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December.

Shares down a fraction after hours.