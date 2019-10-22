Kite Realty completes asset disposition program

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) completes its disposition program, achieving the high end of its guidance range by selling $502M in assets since the beginning of the year.

Sold 20 non-core assets at a blended cap rate of ~8%.

The retail assets sold had a weighted average annualized base rent of $14.66 per square foot, 20% lower than its pro forma operating portfolio ABR of $17.70.

The impact to net-debt-to-EBITDA is consistent with previously disclosed targets.

The outstanding debt improved to a weighted average maturity of 6.0 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.99% as of today, versus 5.8 years and 4.11% as of Dec. 31, 2018.