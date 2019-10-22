U.S. crude supply rose 4.4M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.45M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 18, following a 10.5M-barrel build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 702K barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 3.5M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 1.98M barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rising by 4.7M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

December WTI crude edges lower after the report, recently at $54.22/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $53.48/bbl.

