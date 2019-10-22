United Tech CFO Johri to step down

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) discloses the departure of Akhil Johri from his CFO position effective Nov. 1 and retirement from the company as of April 1, 2020, or upon the closing of the Raytheon merger.

UTX names Pratt & Whitney CFO Neil Mitchill to serve as the company's acting CFO until the closing of the merger.

Mitchill joined UTC in 2014 as VP of Global Financial Services after serving as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and became VP and CFO of Pratt & Whitney in 2016.

Johri was appointed UTX's Executive VP and CFO on Jan. 1, 2015, after serving as CFO for Pall Corp.; previously, he had spent 26 years at UTX in various executive positions.