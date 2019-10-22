Calix beats in Q3 amid flat revenues

Calix (NYSE:CALX) topped expectations in its Q3 earnings report, with most results at or above the upper end of guidance.

Total revenue was flat as a gain in systems revenues (up 1% to $106.1M) was offset by a drop in services revenues (to $8.43M from $9.71M).

Gross profit dipped to $50.2M from $52.8M.

Meanwhile, amid higher expenses, the company swung to a net loss of $2.85M on a GAAP basis.

It ended Q3 with $37.6M in cash, up $2.6M from last quarter after operating cash flow of $7.3M and capex of $2.8M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $117M-$121M (vs. consensus for $119.1M), gross margin of 45-47%, and EPS of $0.06-$0.10 (light of consensus for $0.11).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

