Chip stocks slide after Texas Instruments guidance

Semiconductor stocks are sliding in the postmarket session following a dim forecast from Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), which saw weakness in most markets in its Q3 report.

TXN is now down 9.5% .

Joining it in the doldrums are Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), -4.5% ; Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), -4% ; ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), -4% ; NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), -3.5% ; Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), -2.3% ; Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), -2.3% ; and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), -1% .

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) have returned to the flat line in after-hours trading after earlier declines.