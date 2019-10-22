Chip stocks slide after Texas Instruments guidance

Semiconductor stocks are sliding in the postmarket session following a dim forecast from Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), which saw weakness in most markets in its Q3 report.
TXN is now down 9.5%.
Joining it in the doldrums are Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), -4.5%; Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), -4%; ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), -4%; NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), -3.5%; Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), -2.3%; Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), -2.3%; and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), -1%.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) have returned to the flat line in after-hours trading after earlier declines.
