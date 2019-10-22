Exxon, New York lawyers square off in climate change trial

In opening arguments today at New York's climate change fraud trial, a lawyer for the state attorney general argued that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) used two sets of books to hide the true cost of climate change regulations from investors, while an attorney for XOM blasted the claims as politically motivated.

The statements launched the long-awaited trial in a civil lawsuit filed by the New York AG's office last year accusing XOM of defrauding investors out of $1.6B.

"Exxon only ever told its investors about a single set of assumptions," the Acting Bureau Chief of the New York Attorney General’s Investor Protection Bureau told the judge.

The XOM attorney said the company's use of a proxy cost represented a "macro level" assessment of carbon emissions costs, while lower figures referred to as greenhouse gas costs were used for particular capital projects.