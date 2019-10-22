Chevron gives booming nod to continuing good times at Permian Basin

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) sees a "boom boom boom kind of economy" in the Permian Basin, insisting the world's biggest shale play will not be susceptible to historic boom-and-bust cycles that have long dominated the Texas oil economy.

"We see a long, healthy pace of activity in the Permian and Texas for decades to come," Steve Green, president of CVX's North American business, said today at the Lone Star Energy Forum in Austin, Tex.

Agreeing that "Texas plays a really important role, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) CFO Don Templin also offered a bit of caution to the conference, saying investments in export infrastructure would be needed to keep the shale boom going over the next five years.

"If you don't have export capabilities, all the product produced in the Permian gets bottlenecked somewhere, and at some point in time, that will dampen the production," Templin said.