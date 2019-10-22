Lockheed Martin sees record $140B order backlog by year-end

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will continue to generate more cash for dividends and stock buybacks even as sales growth likely will slow next year following surging sales of missiles, space systems and F-35 combat jets in 2019, CFO Ken Possenriede tells Dow Jones.

LMT expects to add $17B in orders this year to reach a record $140B backlog that stretches out further than in recent years, in part reflecting the big ramp-up in F-35 production, with deliveries set to climb to 140 in 2020 from 131 this year, the CFO says.

The company expects a final deal for the sale of more than 400 jets - which at $35B would comprise the largest-ever military contract - in the next couple of weeks, Possenriede says.

The CFO also says the outlook for the Sikorsky helicopter is improving, after weighing on the company in recent quarters because of a downturn in demand for commercial choppers.

The comments come after LMT closed flat in today's trade after reported better than expected Q3 earnings and raised its full-year guidance.