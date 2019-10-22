Arch Coal says will withstand coal market travails after strong Q3

Arch Coal (ARCH +5.5% ) jumps to three-month highs after Q3 earnings and revenues soared past estimates, as it continues to increase production and take advantage of the weakness in the U.S. coal sector.

The company says its low coking coal production costs will help it weather the difficulties posed by slowing steel demand, trade wars and concerns over global economic growth.

Arch says it sold 1.9M short tons of coking coal in Q3, up by 200K st Y/Y and 300K st Q/Q, at a price of $105.72/st for its coking coal sales based on a cash cost of $64.89/st, but results were below Q2's $131.91/st and $114.89/st in the year-ago quarter.

Arch maintains its full-year production outlook of 6.7M-7.1M st at a cost of $61-$65/st, but it forecasts its prices will fall further in Q4 "due to lower average projected index-based pricing."