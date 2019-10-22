NextEra Energy sizzled in Q3 as renewables surged past 12 GW

NextEra Energy (NEE +1.5% ) hits a 52-week high after handily beating Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, also saying it remains on track to hit the high end of its full-year outlook.

For FY 2019, NEE expect adjusted EPS to come in at or near the top of its previously disclosed compound annual growth rate of 6%-8%, off the 2018 base of $7.70/share, which, if achieved, would result in adjusted EPS of $8.32.

NEE also continues to expect adjusted EPS compound annual growth rate of 6%-8% through 2021, off the 2018 base of $7.70, plus respective accretion of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021 from its Florida acquisitions.

For Q3, NEE's Florida Power & Light unit reported $683M in net income, up 4.4% Y/Y, and earnings at its NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary surged 22.5% Y/Y to $424M.

During today's earnings conference call, the company said its pipeline of renewables and storage projects added 1,375 MW of renewables projects during the quarter, bringing the total to 12,300 MW.