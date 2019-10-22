NextEra Energy sizzled in Q3 as renewables surged past 12 GW

NextEra Energy (NEE +1.5%) hits a 52-week high after handily beating Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, also saying it remains on track to hit the high end of its full-year outlook.
For FY 2019, NEE expect adjusted EPS to come in at or near the top of its previously disclosed compound annual growth rate of 6%-8%, off the 2018 base of $7.70/share, which, if achieved, would result in adjusted EPS of $8.32.
NEE also continues to expect adjusted EPS compound annual growth rate of 6%-8% through 2021, off the 2018 base of $7.70, plus respective accretion of $0.15 and $0.20 in 2020 and 2021 from its Florida acquisitions.
For Q3, NEE's Florida Power & Light unit reported $683M in net income, up 4.4% Y/Y, and earnings at its NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary surged 22.5% Y/Y to $424M.
During today's earnings conference call, the company said its pipeline of renewables and storage projects added 1,375 MW of renewables projects during the quarter, bringing the total to 12,300 MW.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox