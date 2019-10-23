SoftBank slides after taking control of WeWork

Shares of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) fell as much as 3% overnight as the tech conglomerate agreed to spend more than $10B for an 80% stake in WeWork (WE), which is in danger of running out of cash in the coming weeks.

The deal takes its total investment to more than $13B, though the office-space sharing startup is now valued at just $8B.

As part of the deal, WeWork will appoint SoftBank COO Marcelo Claure to executive chairman of its board of directors, while former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann will become a "board observer."