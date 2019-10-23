Boeing design faulted in Lion Air crash

Flaws in the design of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX and lack of information on how to deal with MCAS malfunctions contributed to last year's crash of Lion Air Flight 610, which killed 189 people, according to Indonesian investigators.

The findings could influence regulators worldwide as they assess the fate of the plane, which has been grounded globally since March 13, costing the company over $8B.

Boeing shuffled the ranks of top management on Tuesday, replacing the head of its jetliner business as it struggles to shore up confidence in its handling of the 737 MAX crisis.