Smaller penalty discussed for 1MDB scandal

Malaysia has continuously demanded Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pay an eye-popping $7.5B for its role in the 1MDB scandal, but privately, negotiators are considering settling for less than half of that, Bloomberg reports.

Discussions are now centering on a $2B-$3B payment, with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad keen to reach a deal with Goldman this year as the government grapples with a high debt burden.

Simultaneously, Malaysian prosecutors are trying to turn up the pressure by pushing for the bank's criminal case to be heard at the country's High Court.