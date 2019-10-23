Reports grow of U.K. general election

Brexit is set to be delayed for a third time after U.K. lawmakers accepted the principles of Boris Johnson's deal but rejected his timetable for implementing it by Oct. 31.

Reports in Britain now suggest that Downing Street will push for an election if Brexit is delayed until January - as indicated by European Council President Donald Tusk.

Sterling slid below $1.2850 on the news, but with the final outcome still up in the air, the decline was contained overnight.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, QGBR, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR