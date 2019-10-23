Aerospace giants team up for lunar lander

Jeff Bezos is making some space headlines, with his Blue Origin (BORGN) partnering with industry giants to land humans back on the surface of the moon under NASA's Artemis program.

The company is the group’s prime contractor, leading the program’s management and mission assurance, and will provide its lunar lander called Blue Moon.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will build the reusable vehicle that will then return astronauts from the surface of the Moon, known as the "Ascent Element."

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) will supply a vehicle to bring the landing systems into position in lunar orbit, called the "Transfer Element," while Draper will provide flight avionics.