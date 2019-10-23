Facebook antitrust probe expands to 47 AGs

A New York-led probe into allegations that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising rates has expanded to include attorneys general from 47 U.S. states and territories, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The news sent FB shares down almost 4% on Tuesday as U.S. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim announced Big Tech breakups are still on the table.

Facebook also faces probes by the DOJ and FTC, as well as the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.