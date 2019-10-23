Futures steady ahead of earnings deluge

A slowdown warning from Texas Instruments and widened antitrust probe into Facebook weighed on the tech sector overnight, though U.S. stock index futures are headed back to the starting line as the next wave of Q3 earnings roll in.

Big names on the radar today include Boeing and Caterpillar, which post results before the bell, and Microsoft and Tesla, which report after the close.

Despite yesterday’s losses, when the S&P 500 fell below 3000, the index remains within 1% of its record closing high in July.