Hochschild Mining reports increase in Q3 gold output, while debt cuts by half

Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) reported ~9% Y/Y jump in Q3 gold production to 67,797 ounces, driven by higher output at its Inmaculada mine in southern Peru, as well as said its debt has more than halved during the period.

The company says that favorable commodity prices combined with the consistent operational delivery, it has been able to reduce leverage further and ended the quarter with net debt of $30M

Average realizable precious metal prices were 1,510/ounce for gold and $18.4/ounce for silver, higher than $1,187 and $13.7, respectively, a year ago.

Looking ahead, Hochschild said it is on track to meet its full year production forecast of 457,000 gold equivalent ounces or 37M silver equivalent ounces, with the 2019 mine plan scheduling a relative reduction in production in Q4

Reiterated that its AISC for 2019 will be in line with the guidance of $960 to $1,000 per gold equivalent ounce, or $11.8 to $12.3 per silver equivalent ounce.