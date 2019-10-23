Hilton Worldwide delivered strong bottom-line results for Q3

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) reports system-wide RevPAR rose 0.4% in Q3, driven by increased occupancy.

U.S. comparable RevPAR +0.4%.

Management and franchise fees increased 6.1% to $577M.

Owned and leased hotels revenue fell 3.2% to $361M.

System-wide occupancy rate grew 40 bps to 79.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 9% to $605M.

Operating margin rate improved 460 bps to 21.7%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 4.5M common stock at ~$422M and an average price per share of $94.72.

Q4 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: roughly flat on a currency neutral basis; Adjusted EBITDA: $563M to $583M; Management and franchise fees: +3% to +5%; Net income: $213M to $227M; Diluted EPS: $0.74 to $0.79; Adjusted EPS: $0.91 to $0.96.

FY2019 Guidance: System-wide RevPAR: ~+1% on a currency neutral basis; Adjusted EBITDA: $2.285B to $2.305B; Management and franchise fees: +7% to +8%; G&A expense: $430M to $440M; Net income: $923M to $937M; Diluted EPS: $3.16 to $3.21; Adjusted EPS: $3.81 to $3.86; Capital return: $1.6B to $1.8B; Capex: $175M to $200M; Net unit growth: ~6.5%.

FY2020 Guidance: System-wide comparable RevPAR is expected to be flat to +1% on a currency neutral basis; Net unit growth: +6% to +7%.

