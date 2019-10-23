Anthem beats Q3 consensus; guidance raised

Anthem (ANTM) Q3 results: Revenues: $26,444M (+15.1%); Commercial & Specialty Business: $9,284M (+3.9%); Government Business: $15,955M (+14.1%); Other: $2,508M.

Total Medical Membership: 41M (+2.7%); Self-Funded Medical Membership: 25.4M (+0.5%); Fully-Insured Medical Membership: 15.6M (+6.6%).

Net Income: $1,183M (+23.2%); EPS: $4.55 (+25.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,267M (+25.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $4.87 (+27.8%).

CF Ops: $4,734M (+40.7%).

Benefit Expense Ratio: 87.2% (+2.8% Y/Y).

2019 Guidance: Operating Revenue: ~$103B from ~$102B; GAAP EPS: >$18.45 from >$18.34; Non-GAAP EPS: >$19.41 from >$19.30; Cash Flow Ops: >$5.5B from >$5.2B; Benefit expense ratio: 86.5% - 86.8%.

