Adjusted Q3 profit per share of $2.66, compared with $2.88 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Construction Industries -7%; Resource Industries +12%; Energy & Transportation -2%; Machinery, Energy & Transportation -6%.

Slowing global economy? "Our volumes declined as dealers reduced their inventories, and end-user demand, while positive, was lower than our expectations," said CEO Jim Umpleby.

Lowered full-year profit outlook to a range of $10.59 to $11.09, compared to the previous outlook which was at the low end of the $11.75 to $12.75 range. The revised guidance now assumes modestly lower sales in 2019.

CAT -5% premarket.

Peers are also falling on the news, including Deere (DE -1.2% ) and AGCO (AGCO -1.3% ).

Q3 results