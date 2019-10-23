Seeking Alpha
Eli Lilly raises EPS guidance after Q3 earnings beat

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Q3 results:

Revenue: $5,476.6M (+3.2%).

Net income: $1,253.9M (+9.1%); non-GAAP net income: $1,360.0M (+5.2%); EPS: $1.37 (+22.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.48 (+10.4%).

Key product sales: Trulicity: $1,011.5M (+23.9%); Humalog: $648.9M (-2.4%); Alimta: $508.2M (-2.4%); Forteo: $370.7M (-5.1%); Taltz: $340.0M (+28.8%); Humulin: $321.8M (flat); Jardiance: $240.7M (+44.2%); Emgality: $47.7M.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $22.0B - 22.5B (unch); EPS: $8.59 - 8.69 from $8.58 - 8.68; non-GAAP EPS: $5.75 - 5.85 from $5.67 - 5.77.

Shares down 1% premarket on light volume.

