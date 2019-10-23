Avery Dennison beats Q3 estimates, further tightened FY2019 outlook

Oct. 23, 2019 7:14 AM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)AVYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) reports organic sales growth of 2.1% in Q3.
  • Label and Graphic Materials sales fell 0.8% to $1.19B.
  • Retail Branding and Information Solutions sales increased 2.1% to $406.8M.
  • Industrial and Healthcare Materials sales grew 1.4% to $169.5M.
  • Gross margin rate advanced 70 bps to 26.8%.
  • Adjusted operating margin rate improved 100 bps to 11.7%.
  • The company repurchased 0.8M shares in the quarter for $87.6M.
  • The company revised FY2019 GAAP EPS to be in the range of $3.15 to $3.25 from $3.15 to $3.30 and adjusted EPS of $6.50 to $6.60 from $6.50 to $6.65.
  • The company’s 2019 adjusted tax rate is expected to be 24.7%.
  • Previously: Avery Dennison EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)
