Lithia Motors on watch after earnings topper

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reports same-store sales were up 7.6% in Q3 off a 4.6% increase in same-store new vehicle retail sales and 14.0% jump in same-store used vehicle retail sales.

Same-store F&I per unit increased 7.3% to $1,471, while same-store service, body and parts sales increased 9.5%.

Same store total gross profit per unit increased 3.1% to $3,631 during the quarter.

Lithia says its leverage ratio (calculated as debt excluding floorplan financing to adjusted EBITDA) was less than 2.0X, representing the low end of its targeted range. "Our liquidity in cash, availability on our credit facility and unfinanced real estate, combined with our ability to access the debt and equity markets, position us for continued growth through acquisitions and investments in innovation," notes the company in its balance sheet update.

