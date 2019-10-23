Nasdaq Q3 revenue rises 5.3% on organic growth, acquisitions

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.27 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.21 and improves from $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The company cuts its 2019 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to $1.285B-$1.295B vs prior guidance of $1.295B-$1.320B.

Nasdaq rises 0.7% in premarket trading.

Q3 revenue of $632M, up 5.3% from a year ago, reflects organic growth and growth through acquisitions of Cinnober and Quandl, partly offset by a $10M negative impact from a divestiture and a $7M unfavorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates; exceeds the average analyst estimate of $627.4M.

Q3 market services net revenue of $226M rose 1.8% Y/Y.

Q3 corporate services revenue of $124M rose 2.5% Y/Y.

Q3 Information services revenue of $198 was up 11% Y/Y.

Q3 market technology revenue of $84M, up 24% Y/Y.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the quarter was $317M in Q3 vs. $322M in Q2 and $311M in the year-ago quarter.

Sees $65M-$75M of pretax charges over a two-year period for retiring certain elements of its marketplace infrastructure and technology product offerings as it implements the Nasdaq Financial Framework internally and externally.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: NASDAQ EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)