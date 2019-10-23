Winnebago reworks financing arrangement

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) enters into a new credit agreement that increases the maximum commitments available under the credit facility by $27.5M to $192.5M and extends the maturity date to October 22, 2024.

The company currently pay interest on borrowings under the credit agreement at a floating rate based upon LIBOR plus 1.25%, as well as a commitment fee of 0.25% on the average daily amount of the facility available, but unused

SEC Form 8-K

Shares of Winnebago are up 13.2% over the last month and 76% YTD.