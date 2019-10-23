Rogers Communications reports misses, updates FY outlook

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) reports Q3 results that missed on revenue and EPS. The updated FY19 guidance sees revenue growth of -1% to 1%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 3-5%, capex from $2.75-2.85B, and a FCF increase of $100-200M.

Q3 postpaid net change was +103K (-17% Y/Y) and the monthly churn was 1.2% versus last year's 1.1%. Prepaid net change was +27K, down 55% Y/Y.

ABPU was C$67.20 (consensus: C$67.82) and ARPU was C$56.01 (consensus: C$57.65).

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.