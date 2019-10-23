Sell-siders upgrade Biogen on aducanumab prospects, Raymond James doubts

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) initiated with Buy rating and $190 (26% upside) price target at Stifel.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) initiated with Hold rating and $163 (8% upside) price target at Stifel.

Senseonics (NYSEMKT:SENS) initiated with Buy rating and $2 (111% upside) price target at Stifel.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) upgraded to Buy with a $365 (29% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Upgraded to Outperform with a $350 price target at SVB Leerink on the news that it plans to file a U.S. marketing for Alzheimer's med aducanumab. Raymond James is not on board, though, saying that the FDA will give the application the thumbs down. Shares up 2% premarket.