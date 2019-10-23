Volume decline for Stepan's in Q3

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reports net sales dropped 11% in Q3, due to a 6% decline in global sales volume, lower selling prices mainly attributable to the pass-through of lower raw material costs, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Segment sales: Surfactant -14% to $299.72M; Polymer -5% to $135.09M; Specialty Products -14% to $16.77M.

Global Surfactant sales volume fell 8% and Global Polymer sales volume rose 3%.

Gross margin rate improved 110 bps to 17.1%.

Operating margin rate grew 90 bps to 6.2%.

The Company's net-debt ratio declined to -7%.

The company expects FY2019 capital expenditures to be in the range of $110M to $130M.

