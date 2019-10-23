Mixed results at Waste Management

On an adjusted basis net income was $502M, or $1.19 per diluted share vs. $496M, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago.

The continued decline in market values for recycled commodities, which were down 40% year-over-year in the third quarter, drove a revenue decline of $86 million and presented a more significant headwind in the quarter than anticipated. For the full year, the Company expects the recycling line of business to be a $0.01 to $0.02 per diluted share headwind.

Operating EBITDA from the sale of renewable natural gas credits declined approximately $8M from the third quarter of 2018 due to lower market values. For the full year, the Company expects the sale of its renewable natural gas credits to be a $0.03 to $0.04 per diluted share headwind.

"We are pleased with the performance of our collection and disposal business through the first three quarters of the year, which positions us to achieve our full-year goals. We expect to achieve full-year 2019 results within our guidance range of adjusted operating EBITDA of $4.40 to $4.45 billion, free cash flow of $2.025 to $2.075 billion, and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.28 to $4.38."

WM -1.6% premarket

Q3 results