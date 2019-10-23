Alphabet gets new Street-high target

Credit Suisse raises its Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) target from $1,500 to $1,700 ahead of the Q3 results expected on October 28.

Analyst Stephen Ju cites "the strong growth of search and YouTube" plus the "ongoing monetization improvements in Search through product updates."

Ju sees the company's Smart Building product as "one of the more important product drivers" due to its potential to expand Google's advertising TAM.

The firm maintains an Outperform rating. Alphabet has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.