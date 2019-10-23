RPC swings into losses in Q3

RPC (NYSE:RES) is down 2.95% in pre-market as Q3 earnings came in below expectations, with revenues sliding ~33% Y/Y to $293.2M, due to lower activity levels and slightly lower pricing within most of RPC's service lines.

Reported an operating loss of $92.6M , compared to operating profit of $54.6M last year

EBITDA reached negative $48.9M, compared to EBITDA of $97.8M.

The company said that the average U.S. domestic rig count was 920, a 12.5% decrease Y/Y and down 7% sequentially; average price of oil declined 19.1% to $56.39/bbl, while average price of natural gas was down 18.8% to $2.38/Mcf

RES blamed significant sequential revenue declines driven by pronounced weakness in pressure pumping and coiled tubing; also as many service companies are idling fleets, the pressure pumping industry continues to be oversupplied.

