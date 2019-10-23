Blackstone posts Q3 fee-related earnings rise 27% Y/Y

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Q3 distributable EPS of 58 cents a share compares with 57 cents in Q2 and 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.

BX slips 0.4% in premarket trading.

Total assets under management of $554.0B, up 21% Y/Y.

Inflows of $20.4B in the quarter -- $6.75B of real estate inflows, $3.26B of private equity inflows, $3.16B of hedge fund solutions inflows, and $7.23B of credit inflows.

Fee-earnings AUM of $394.1B, up 15% Y/Y, with $18.0B of inflows.

Perpetual capital AUM reached $97.0B, up 42% Y/Y.

Q3 management and advisory fees, net, of $880.3M, up 13% Y/Y.

Q3 fee-related performance revenue of $34.2M, up 13% Y/Y.

Q3 fee-related earnings come to $440.4M, up 27% Y/Y.

Realizations were $9.7B in the quarter; deployed $16.2B and committed an additional $9.1B during the quarter that isn't yet deployed.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Blackstone EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)