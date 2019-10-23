RPC reports surprise loss, to adjust operating strategy

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) -2.9% pre-market after reporting an unexpected Q3 loss and a one-third drop in revenues, driven by pronounced weakness in pressure pumping and coiled tubing.

The company says it is adjusting its operating strategy in response to the decline in customer activity: During Q3, it began closing several pressure pumping-related facilities, retiring older pressure pumping equipment, and reducing the number of staffed fleets and operational and administrative employee headcount.

RPC says it recorded impairment and other charges of $71.7M for the quarter, including $69.7M in the technical services segmentt.