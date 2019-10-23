Boeing +1.4% after sticking to 737 MAX timeline

Core operating earnings of $1.45 per share, down 59% from the quarter a year ago. The results reflected lower 737 deliveries partially offset by higher defense and services volume.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes -67%; Defense, Space & Security +2%; Global Services +14%.

For purposes of Q3 results, the company assumed that regulatory approval of the 737 MAX return to service will begins in the fourth quarter and that it will gradually increase the 737 production rate from 42 per month to 57 per month by late 2020.

Commercial Airplanes delivered 62 airplanes. Given the current global trade environment, the 787 production rate will be reduced to 12 airplanes per month for approximately two years beginning in late 2020.

Operating cash flow of ($2.4B); paid $1.2B in dividends; Cash and marketable securities of $10.9B provide strong liquidity.

BA +1.4% premarket

Q3 results