Alexion Pharma up 4% premarket on Q3 beat; guidance revised upwards

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Q3 results: Revenues: $1,263.1M (+23.0%); Soliris: $990.5M (+11.5%); Ultomiris: $89.9M (-99.4%); Strensiq: $154.3M (+36.3%); Kanuma: $28.4M (+12.3%).

Net Income: $467.6M (+41.3%); EPS: $2.08 (+41.5%); non-GAAP Net Income: $635.8M (+38.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.79 (+38.1%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $4,860M - 4,890M from $4,750M - 4,800M; Soliris/Ultomiris revenues: $4,180M - 4,200M from $4,095M - 4,130; EPS: $8.58 - 8.78 from $8.13 - 8.41; Non-GAAP EPS: $10.25 - 10.40 from $9.65 - 9.85.

The board has authorized $1B in new share repurchases.

Shares are up 4% premarket.

