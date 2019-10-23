More on Owens Corning's Q3 results; shares +2% pre-market

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) reported Q3 revenue growth of 3.3% Y/Y to $1.88B. EBIT for the quarter was $277M (+3.8% Y/Y).

Composites sales $531M (+5% Y/Y); and EBIT as percentage of sales was 13% (flat).

Insulation sales $693M (-2% Y/Y); EBIT as percentage of sales was 12% down by 100 bps .

Roofing sales $713M (+11% Y/Y); EBIT as percentage of sales was 20% (flat).

Q3 Gross margin was 24.5% down by 16 bps , and operating margin improved by 60 bps to 14.6%.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities for the quarter was $309M, compared to $200M a year ago; FCF was $208M, compared to $79M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: General corporate expenses of $110M to $115M (previous $125M to $135M); Capital additions of ~$460M (prior $475M); and Interest expense ~$130M. Company estimates an effective tax rate of 26% to 28%, and a cash tax rate of 9% to 11% on adjusted pre-tax earnings; also anticipates sustaining strong conversion of adjusted earnings into free cash flow.

