Clearside Bio out-licenses Xipere to B+L; shares ahead 21% premarket

Nano cap Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is up 21% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its exclusive license agreement with Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) Bausch + Lomb for XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) for the potential treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis.

Under the terms of the deal, Clearside will receive up to $20M prior to market launch, including a $5M upfront payment, up to $56M in milestones and tiered royalties from the high teens to 20% on net sales in the U.S. and Canada.

Bausch Health has the right to pursue additional ophthalmic indications for XIPERE in the U.S. and Canada as well as its SCS Microinjector, in combination with certain corticosteroids and NSAIDs.

Clearside expects to resubmit its U.S. marketing application next quarter. It received a CRL on October 18 citing the need for stability data related to an enhanced manufacturing process.