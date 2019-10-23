Tesla cranks up the Gigafactory 3

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been conducting trial production runs at its new $2B factory in Shanghai for the past several weeks, according to Reuters.

Sources indicate the EV company plans to sell some of the first cars from the plant to employees.

"There is a lot in the equation that is not in their control," says Sino Auto Insights analyst Tu Le. "There are some things that just need time in order to complete, like qualifying new manufacturing processes, a new battery supplier, getting the tooling shipped and set up, as well as setting up all the suppliers. Any parts that have to be imported need to go through customs, which also could mean delays," he adds.

Earlier this year, Tesla stated that it aims to produce at least 1K Model 3 cars a week at the new Gigafactory by the end of the year. The most recent reports suggest final government approval is still pending.