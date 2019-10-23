Brink's adjusted FY2019 outlook for expected impact of currency translation

The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) reports Non-GAAP organic growth of 7% in Q3.

North America revenue rose 17% to $447M.

South America revenue up 6% to $229M.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 10 bps to 11.1%.

FY2019 Non-GAAP Guidance: Revenues: ~$3.7B (+8%) vs. previous outlook of $3.75B; Operating profit: $385 to $405M vs. midpoint of $415M; Adjusted EBITDA $560 to $580M; Diluted EPS: $3.90 to $4.10 vs. prior guidance of $4.10 to $4.30; Tax rate: 31.5%.

The company expects U.S. business to deliver a Q4 margin rate of at least 10%, and a FY2019 margin rate of at least 8%.

