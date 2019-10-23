Boston Scientific up 5% premarket on Q3 beat

Boston Scientific (BSX) Q3 results: Revenues: $2,707M (+13.1%); MedSurg: $845M (+13.3%); Rhythm and Neuro: $780M (+5.4%); Cardiovascular: $1,011M (+11.3%); BTG Acquisition: $71M.

Net Income: $126M (-70.8%); EPS: $0.09 (-71.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: $550M (+13.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.39 (+11.4%).

2019 Guidance: Sales growth: ~9% - 9.5% from ~7% - 8%; GAAP EPS: $0.72 - 0.75 from $0.94 - 0.98; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.55 - 1.58 from $1.54 - 1.58.

Q4 Guidance: Sales growth: ~13% - 15%; GAAP EPS: $0.22 - 0.25; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.42 - 0.45.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

