Thousands could be hit by California's latest planned power blackouts

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it may need to cut power to 184K customers in 17 northern California counties for as long as 48 hours, the second time in two weeks that users have faced the prospect of a deliberate, widespread blackout.

National Weather Service warnings of critical wildfire conditions began in the San Francisco Bay area yesterday, and PG&E customers will learn this morning whether they will lose power in the afternoon.

Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) says it is considering a similar shutoff that may affect 162K homes and businesses.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson warns that yet another strong wind storm may hit the state as early as this weekend and into next week.