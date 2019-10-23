Invesco Q3 operating margin widens as synergies realized

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) jumps 4.2% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of 70 cents blows past the average analyst estimate of 57 cents and compares with 65 cents in Q2 and 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Annualized expense synergies of $501M from integrating its May 2019 acquisition of OppenheimerFund are "ahead of schedule and $26M above our original target," said President and CEO Marty Flanagan.

Q3 adjusted net revenue of $1.23B, up 19% Q/Q and 27% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 40.9% improves from 35.2% in Q2 and 37.0% in Q3 2018.

Q3 ending assets under management of $1.18T fell 1.1% from the end of Q2.

Q3 total net outflows of $5.8B in the quarter and long-term net outflows of $11.1B; long-term net outflows in the Americas and the U.K. were partly offset by long-term net inflows in Asia and EMEA ex-U.K.

Net market losses of $1.6B and foreign exchange rate movements of $8.2B during the quarter contributed to the decrease in AUM.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

