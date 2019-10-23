Lilly down 3% as sales lag expectations

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) slips 3% premarket on light volume on the heels of its Q3 report. Despite an earnings beat and subsequent (modest) guidance raise, investors are still waiting for a ramp in sales growth.

Q3 revenue was $5.48B, up 3%, but $20M shy of consensus. On a product-specific basis, Forteo sales of $370.7M beat views of $335.5M as did Cyramza ($240.0M vs. $210.0M), but Jardiance lagged ($240.7M vs. $250.0M) as did Basaglar ($263.2M vs. 292.5M). The consensus numbers were based on only two estimates, however, per Bloomberg.