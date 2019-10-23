Norfolk Southern posts record operating ratio

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) reports railway operating revenue fell 3.6% in Q3 to $2.84B to just miss the consensus estimate. A 2% increase in average revenue per unit partially during the quarter offset a 6% decline in total volume.

The company posted a record operating ratio for the quarter of 64.9%. The results included a $32M write-off of a receivable resulting from a legal dispute, which unfavorably impacted the operating ratio by 110 basis points.

On the efficiency front, NSC notes its 11% reduction in crew starts and recrews compared to last year outpaced the 6% volume decline even as "resilient" service was maintained.

Shares of Norfolk Southern are down 0.25% premarket to $188.49.

