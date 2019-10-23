Reliant Bancorp to acquire First Advantage Bancorp for $123.4M

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) agrees to acquire First Advantage Bancorp (OTC:FABK) in a cash and stock transaction valued at ~$123.4M, or $30.67 per share of FABK common stock.

Including Reliant's pending acquisition of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Reliant expects the acquisition to be ~18% accretive to fully diluted EPS in 2021, assuming full achievement of anticipated cost savings, while tangible book value dilution is expected to be earned back in three years.

FABK shareholders will get 1.17 shares of Reliant common stock and $3.00 cash for each share of FABK common stock.

The combined company is expected to have total consolidated assets of ~$3.0B, deposits of ~$2.5B, and loans of ~$2.3B.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.