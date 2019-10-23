New properties lift Boyd Gaming

Union Gaming tweaks estimates on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) after factoring in the casino operator's Q3 earnings report.

Analyst John DeCree notes one of the biggest standouts in the quarter was the performance at Boyd's five newest properties, which displayed combined EBITDAR growth of 6% Y/Y on 200 bps of margin expansion. However, same-store regional trends at the legacy BYD portfolio were impacted by storms in the south, notes DeCree.

Union Gaming takes its FY19 EBITDAR estimate on Buy-rated Boyd to $895M from $899M and keeps the outlook for Q4 in place. "We are maintaining our Buy rating on the shares of BYD and reiterate our $36 price target, which implies a 9.0x multiple of our 2020 EBITDA estimate and compares to the regional gaming group average of 8.4x," writes DeCree.

Shares of BYD are down 0.99% premarket to $25.90.

