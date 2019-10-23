More on K12 Q1 results

K12 LRN reports Q1 revenue growth of 2.3% Y/Y to $257.1M.

Adj. operating loss of $13.9M, compared to loss of $9.7M Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA of $3.3M, compared to $8.8M Y/Y.

Enrollment: Managed Public School Programs 122.3M (+2.9% Y/Y) & Non-managed Public School Programs of 15.6M (-34.5% Y/Y).

Revenue/Enrollment Data: Managed Public School Programs $1,860 (+0.2% Y/Y) & Non-managed Public School Programs of $614 (+28.2% Y/Y).

The Company had cash & equivalents, and restricted cash of $167.4M.

Capex for 3 months were $16.9M was comprised of $1.2M for property and equipment, $7.2M for capitalized software development, and $8.5M for capitalized curriculum development.

Q2 2020 Outlook: Revenue of $255-260M; Capex of $9-11M; Adj. operating income of $35-37M;

2020 Outlook: Revenue of $1.02-1.04B; Capex of $45-49M; tax rate of 28-30%; Adj. operating income of $68-72M.

